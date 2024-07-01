North Carolina Parents Accused of Murder in Baby’s Fentanyl Death

A mother and father in North Carolina are facing murder charges after their 16-month-old baby died from fentanyl poisoning, WBTV reported Monday.

Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Newton on February 7 to reports of an unresponsive baby, according to the report. The child, Ivy Clay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating her death, her father, Lucas Shayne Scronce was arrested for allegedly trafficking opium. Deputies said he was arrested after they found drugs at the home he lived in with Ivy and her mother, Jennifer Denise Clay.

An autopsy released on June 18 revealed that Ivy died from the exposure to fentanyl. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to the report.

“Investigators said they believe the child ingested fentanyl found at the house,” the report continued.

Both parents are being held without bond, although Scronce had received a $300,000 secured bond related to the trafficking arrest.

“Ivy’s needless and tragic death further demonstrates the deadly effects of Fentanyl. We have asked our District Attorney to hold Ivy’s parents fully accountable for her murder. We are seeking justice for Ivy,” Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown II said in a statement.