Police: Suspects Attempt to Rob Elderly Couple, Run Over Wife, and Open Fire in Gun-Controlled California

An uncertain number of suspects allegedly attempted to rob an elderly couple, ran over the 69-year-old wife, and fired shots — first at mall patrons, then at police — from a car in broad daylight in Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Daily Mail reported that the entire incident began as an alleged attempted robbery of an elderly couple near a Barnes & Noble outside Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach around 3:30 p.m.

Two suspects were involved in the alleged attempted robbery, in which it appeared one of the would-be victims fought back.

One of the two suspects began running away but allegedly pulled a handgun and fired back toward the location of the attempted robbery as he did.

Police indicated that “the woman was then dragged into the parking lot and hit by a car being driven by another man.”

CBS News noted that the suspects all got into the car, and a high-speed pursuit ensued, during which speeds of up to 110 mph were reached.

At least one point during the pursuit, one or more of the suspects in the car allegedly fired at police.

The exact number of suspects in the car is unclear, as suspects jumped out of the vehicle at different points during the pursuit. Police were able to arrest at least three suspects.

The woman died after being run over.

California has more gun control than any state in the Union, yet it is still marred by violence. On June 24, 2024, Breitbart News reported that FBI figures showed that heavily gun-controlled California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2023.

