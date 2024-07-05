A Las Vegas mother was arrested on June 26 after her toddler son died from fentanyl poisoning, KSNV reported on Wednesday.

Kiera McCall, 31, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of the child, whose whose birth year is listed as 2021 but whose name is redacted, according to the report.

“According to an arrest report, McCall attempted to get help from neighbors after she noticed the boy…wasn’t breathing and tried to wake him up by giving him a cold shower,” the report continues. “After contacting neighbors, medical personnel arrived and transported both the mother and son to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead a few days later on June 9.”

Neighbors who tried to help save the baby told investigators they believed McCall to be high at the time of the incident. The neighbors asked McCall what drugs she uses, to which she allegedly replied that she uses heroin, police said.

McCall later told law enforcement that her roommate uses drugs in the apartment. She also claimed that she smokes marijuana and uses edibles, but had not kept any in the residence for a month, according to the report.

Through further investigation, detectives found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the apartment, including foil with residue on a drawer, a glass smoking pipe, and a syringe with a needle, according to the report. They also found white liquid in a yellow sippy cup, which came back negative for a controlled substance.

An autopsy revealed the child’s cause of death to be “toxic effects of fentanyl,” according to the report.

McCall is due back in court on July 9, and is being held without bail.