A U.S. Marshal reportedly shot an individual who was attempting an armed carjacking outside Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s home on July 5 in Washington, DC.

The attempted carjacking underscores the ongoing brazen violence in the Democrat-controlled city.

The New York Post first reported the incident:

A deputy US Marshal shot a suspected carjacker who pulled a gun on two marshals guarding Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home in Washington, DC, officials said.

The deputies were parked outside Sotomayor’s home in northwest DC on July 5 when Kentrell Flowers, 18, allegedly walked up to one of their cars around 1:15 a.m. and pointed a gun at the bodyguard, the US Marshals Service told The Post.

The marshal drew his weapon and fired several shots at the suspect, who was arrested and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A heat map produced by the police department shows the majority of the carjackings occur in the southeast part of the city and along the H Street corridor, just blocks from the Capitol Building.

