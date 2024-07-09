A U.S. Marshal reportedly shot an individual who was attempting an armed carjacking outside Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s home on July 5 in Washington, DC.

The attempted carjacking underscores the ongoing brazen violence in the Democrat-controlled city.

The New York Post first reported the incident:

A deputy US Marshal shot a suspected carjacker who pulled a gun on two marshals guarding Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home in Washington, DC, officials said. The deputies were parked outside Sotomayor’s home in northwest DC on July 5 when Kentrell Flowers, 18, allegedly walked up to one of their cars around 1:15 a.m. and pointed a gun at the bodyguard, the US Marshals Service told The Post. The marshal drew his weapon and fired several shots at the suspect, who was arrested and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Sotomayor is an outspoken critic of gun rights. The incident comes as a total of 258 carjackings occurred year to date in the District, according to police data. Seventy-one percent of carjackings involve guns.

A heat map produced by the police department shows the majority of the carjackings occur in the southeast part of the city and along the H Street corridor, just blocks from the Capitol Building.