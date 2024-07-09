A U.S. Marshal reportedly shot an individual who was attempting an armed carjacking outside Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s home on July 5 in Washington, DC.
The attempted carjacking underscores the ongoing brazen violence in the Democrat-controlled city.
The New York Post first reported the incident:
A deputy US Marshal shot a suspected carjacker who pulled a gun on two marshals guarding Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home in Washington, DC, officials said.
The deputies were parked outside Sotomayor’s home in northwest DC on July 5 when Kentrell Flowers, 18, allegedly walked up to one of their cars around 1:15 a.m. and pointed a gun at the bodyguard, the US Marshals Service told The Post.
The marshal drew his weapon and fired several shots at the suspect, who was arrested and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
