‘Loud Noises,’ Trump ‘Falls’: CNN, WaPo Downplay Assassination Attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Olivia Rondeau

CNN and the Washington Post are facing backlash for publishing misleading headlines downplaying the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Trump rushed off stage after loud noises at rally,” read the front page of the Washington Post, shortly after the former president flinched and bled from his ear after gunshots rang out around 6:10 p.m.

Footage of Trump being escorted away by U.S. Secret Service officials while triumphantly pumping his fist in the air immediately went viral on social media:

Even with several firsthand witnesses corroborating that gunshots were heard, and a Secret Service agent was heard saying that the “shooter is down,” the Jeff Bezos-owned outlet refused to update its headline to reflect these details for over an hour.

CNN’s version of the story was even worse, with “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

Many social media users reacted poorly to both headlines, calling out the media giants for portraying the situation as less dangerous than it was. 

“Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) reacted:

Conservative author Ashley St. Clair pointed out that someone would have two completely different ideas of what happened if they only read those headlines instead of getting real-time updates on X:

“You don’t hate the media enough,” wrote video creator and journalist The Quartering:

Only at around 7:40 p.m. did the Washington Post update its frontpage headline to read, “Trump safe after being rushed off stage following shooting at rally.”

CNN also did eventually update their coverage to state, “Trump rushed off stage after shooting at Pennsylvania rally”

There have been conflicting reports on if Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of glass, according to live updates from Breitbart News.

At least one audience member is dead, and a shooter has reportedly been killed:

Read here for live updates on the incident.

