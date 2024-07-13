Police: Florida Woman Incited 500-Person Riot After Skating Rink Canceled Daughter’s Party

A Florida mom allegedly incited a 500-person riot at a skating rink and surrounding businesses after the venue canceled her daughter’s birthday party due to a breach of contract, police said.

Stephanie Pedroso, 36, was arrested after Astro Skate in Brandon canceled her booking for an “after-hours birthday party” that she had promoted on social media, gaining “considerable attention and hundreds of likes,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said.

“In breach of the Astro Skate contract, she failed to secure the required off-duty deputies for the after-hours party,” police stated. “Due to the failure to meet the contract requirements, Astro Skate canceled the reservation on May 17, 2024.”

Even though Pedroso was issued a refund, authorities allege she returned to social media to record a live video “encouraging friends to show up to inflict violence in the community, which included many of the businesses around Astro Skate.”

“For y’all, if y’all still go up there, tear the fuck out of them. I’ve got some money for y’all, and I’ll pay y’all ass,” Pedroso allegedly said during an Instagram Live broadcast.

“I hope everybody still show up and tear this bitch up tomorrow,” the angry mom allegedly continued, adding anti-white racial epithets into her rant.

“Make them crackers work… Stress them the fuck out.”

A video posted to social media shows the riot spilling over into a nearby barber shop, with one victim being jump-kicked through the store’s glass window:

400-500 people get into a fight at Astro Skate in Brandon Florida. The violence and looting also spill over into a barber shop and convenience store… "It’s exactly like Lord of The Flies. Very feral is the only way to describe it," 'news' story on the video:… pic.twitter.com/kGKyU62u6A — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 21, 2024

Once deputies arrived at the scene, police said it took “nearly six hours” to contain the riot, which led to one confirmed injury and damage to five local businesses.

A whopping 23 juveniles and three adults were arrested at the site “for the escalation of the chaos at the scene,” the HCSO said.

The HCSO confirmed Pedroso’s arrest on Thursday, listing her charges as inciting a riot, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and driving with a license that had been suspended, canceled, or revoked.

“I want to be clear: using social media to encourage people to riot and destroy businesses is completely unacceptable, and we will not tolerate that here in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This serves as a stark reminder of how quickly situations can spiral out of control and show the importance of responsible behavior and the consequences of inciting violence.”

Pedroso was released from custody on Thursday after her $2,500 bond was posted, the New York Post reported.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez blasted the woman on social media, writing, “This defendant incited a riot at Astro Skate in Brandon, causing chaos & damage to several businesses. Under my watch in Hillsborough County, we prosecute rioters. She will be held accountable for her actions.”

“Thank God none of the 40 deputies who responded were injured,” she added to her X post: