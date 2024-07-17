NY Cops: Biden’s Migrants Bringing ‘Pink Cocaine’ to City Streets

Police in New York City are warning residents of a drug from Colombia named tusi that has been flooding the Big Apple, brought into prominence recently by criminal migrant gangs.

The drug is a mixture of substances including cocaine and other drugs such as ketamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, caffeine, and opioids. It has been a common illegal drug in Colombia since about 2010, and is often just called “Pink Cocaine.”

Now, migrant gangs are bringing the drug to the U.S.A.

A few weeks ago, the NYPD reported a new drug called Tucci being sold by some migrant gang members. Tucci resembles pink cocaine and is rumored to be a mix of cocaine and ecstasy. There is even a video showing it being put on top of ice cream. pic.twitter.com/K9wzuY8B5w — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 16, 2024

Tusi — or 2-C — became a major problem in Europe starting in 2016 when authorities busted several Colombian narcos after they began making inroads in countries such as Spain. Initially, it became a hit among the upper class as a sort of designer drug for the rich and well-connected.

The rise of tusi is just one more example of the growing wave of migrant crime descending on American cities, including the Big Apple.

Police in Manhattan, for instance, have warned citizens of organized gangs of migrants perpetrating robberies across the city with members as young as 15.

Escalating Crime Pattern : Migrant Gangs Target NYC Shops and Residents Police sources in midtown Manhattan have reported a troubling trend of migrant gangs operating in packs. These groups start with petty crimes like shoplifting, quickly escalating to more serious offenses… pic.twitter.com/d4ZSq63lWm — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 16, 2024

New York has also been hit with organized migrant gangs of pickpockets. And the problem has grown serious enough for the NYPD to launch a new pickpocket bureau.

Big city crime perpetrated by gangs of migrants has been soaring all across the country. As the New York Post reported, many police departments are becoming increasingly worried about the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and its growing cooperation with the El Salvadoran MS13.

The paper noted that the NYPD says that Tren de Aragua is recruiting new members right out of the Big Apple’s many migrant shelters.

“This is organized crime. It’s just like the Mafia,” Paul DiGiacomo, president of the city’s Detectives’ Endowment Association told the paper.

South American gangs are also flooding out into the New York suburbs and engaging in organized retail theft in malls and stores.

New York is far from alone with this problem.

Chicago is experiencing a similar problem. It was reported late last year that arrests of Venezuelan illegal aliens had risen more than 11,000 percent since 2021.

In addition, both the city and the suburbs are being plagued with organized retail theft rings operated by migrants.

Crime by illegals in Los Angeles also soared in 2023. ICE officials arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories last year. ICE said, “This group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual. These included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.”

