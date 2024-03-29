NYPD Posts Warnings of Migrant Pick Pocket Gangs

As crimes by illegals skyrockets across the country the New York Police Dept. (NYPD) has begun posting notices to citizens to be aware of migrant pick pocket gangs roaming the Big Apple.

A recent post by Viral News NYC showed video of an NYPD electronic billboard truck warning residents to be aware of their surroundings and belongings.

“Times Square NYC,” the account wrote, “A NYPD billboard truck saying ‘BEWARE KF PICKPOCKETS,’ for the past year and a half, there has been an uptick of pickpocketing in the midtown Manhattan area. Migrants have set up multiple pickpocketing crews throughout the city, and multiple have been arrested.”

Big city crime perpetrated by gangs of migrants has been soaring all across the country. As the New York Post reported, many police departments are becoming increasingly worried about the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and its growing cooperation with the El Salvadoran MS13.

The outlet noted the NYPD says that Tren de Aragua is recruiting new members right out of the Big Apple’s many migrant shelters.

“This is organized crime. It’s just like the Mafia,” Paul DiGiacomo, president of the city’s Detectives’ Endowment Association told the paper.

South American gangs are also flooding out into the New York suburbs and engaging in organized retail theft in malls and store.

New York is far from alone with this problem.

Chicago is experiencing a similar problem. It was reported late last year that arrests of Venezuelan illegal aliens rose more than 11,000 percent since 2021.

Chicago Police

In addition, both the city and the suburbs are being plagued with organized retail theft rings operated by migrants.

Crime by illegals in Los Angeles also soared in 2023. ICE officials arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories last year. ICE added, “this group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual.

These included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.”

