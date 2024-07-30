Illegal Alien Accused in Mob Beating of NYPD Officer Takes Plea Deal

A 19-year-old illegal alien accused of kicking a New York City Police Department officer during a brawl in January has taken a plea deal.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, a native Venezuelan, is facing up to one year on Rikers Island in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault regarding the incident involving several other illegals, the New York Post reported Monday, noting his sentencing is scheduled for September 5.

Wanted in midtown for assaulting an NYPD officer.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at approximately 2030 hours, officers attempted to disperse a disorderly group in front of 220 West 42 Street when a physical altercation ensued.

An image shows the suspect:

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, will face up to one year on Rikers Island in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault in a caught-on-camera Jan. 27 scuffle

Gomez-Izquiel was among the group accused of attacking officers in Midtown Manhattan. Police arrested seven illegal aliens involved in the brawl. Following the incident, Breitbart News reported that some of the illegals flipped their middle fingers when they walked out of jail without having to pay bail.

Readers can watch the footage here:

The Breitbart News report continued:

The illegal aliens arrived in New York City in 2023 after crossing the United States-Mexico border from Venezuela. They were likely released into the U.S. interior by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) before making their way to the Big Apple. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has refused to request bail for any of the illegal aliens thus far charged with attacking the NYPD officers. Instead, prosecutors have asked that they be released from jail while the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Post, the brawl erupted outside a migrant shelter. Although Gomez-Izquiel was released without bail, he was taken into custody again a few weeks later after a robbery inside a Macy’s outlet store in Queens.

Video footage shows authorities leading him out of a building. Fox News reported he was “suspected of being involved in a security guard beatdown”:

Meet Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, an illegal who assaulted NYPD cops. Despite his previous arrest, he was released without bail. He's back in custody for organizing a robbery at Macy's!

He is the second defendant to admit his role in the attack on the officers.

During an interview in June on Fox News’s Fox & Friends, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said dealing with crime perpetrated by migrants is “difficult, because we don’t know who you are,” Breitbart News reported. “It’s new for us.”