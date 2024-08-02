Police: Texas Teen Murdered Neighbor, Wanted to See What It Would Be Like to Stab Someone

A Texas teen has been charged with the brutal murder of his neighbor — and he allegedly told investigators that he wanted to see what it was like to stab someone.

ABC13 reported that the 15-year-old boy, who has not been named due to his age, was arrested Monday in connection with the July 20 discovery of Dana Magnuson’s body at her home in Hockley.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that Magnuson, 62, had suffered from apparent stab wounds before her death.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies responded to Magnuson’s home on Sunshine Meadow at approximately 7:00 p.m. and found her body inside her backyard shed.

However, investigators reportedly believe that she was first attacked in her hot tub behind the home before the struggle moved into the house and eventually to the shed.

Sources familiar with the case told ABC13 that the suspect told police that he wanted to see what it would be like to stab a person.

“We only have preliminary reports, and a petition has yet to be filed by the State,” the boy’s attorney, Jon Stephenson, wrote in a statement that the outlet obtained. “We look forward to seeing the evidence they actually have. He’s a good kid from a good family, and we are working to figure out what really happened.”

Magnuson’s son, Tyler Pitney, said the alleged killer was a neighbor who used to help out with chores and the lawn.

“Just nothing out of the ordinary, regular looking kid, looks like he comes from a decent home,” he told Fox 26 Houston.

Magnuson was a school bus driver who liked to garden and run marathons, Pitney said.

He also described the terrifying scene of the murder.

“There was still blood everywhere — all over here — the doors,” Pitney said. “To be honest, I don’t think it’s really hit me yet.”

“She was the most loving person, the kindest, sweetest soul anyone’s ever known…This person took a true angel from this world,” the grieving son added. “We hope this kid gets charged as an adult.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

The teen suspect is being held at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.