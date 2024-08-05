A man is accused of attacking three people at a Chicago McDonald’s on Sunday around 8:30 a.m. with a “hatchet-like object.”

Police said the violent incident happened at the restaurant in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue once the man allegedly demanded free food, Fox 32 reported.

The drive-thru of this McDonald’s at 79th/Western is back open after a suspect stabbed 3 people around 8:30 a.m. Police say the suspect allegedly demanded free food from the cashier, who refused, and that’s when he began striking people with a hatchet-like object. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/P8kvBmI1Nr — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) August 4, 2024

When the cashier refused to comply, the man allegedly used the object to attack the worker and other people at the scene.

“An 18-year-old male was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition. Two women, both 45 years old, were also injured. One was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, while the other was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition,” the Fox article read.

Although the man fled the scene following the incident, police have apparently been questioning a person connected to the case.

A neighbor told ABC 7 the man asked him for a dollar and had the axe with him at the time. Not long after that, he said people began running out of the McDonald’s restaurant and the man was seen walking down the street while eating a cookie.

After police finished interviewing the McDonald’s workers, they were called to the scene again because the man allegedly involved in the initial incident was at a nearby bus terminal. Officers arrested him but he has not yet been charged, the outlet said.

“This is messed up,” the neighbor said, noting that residents visit the restaurant every day and the workers are “cool people.”

When speaking of one of the victims who was hurt, the neighbor told CBS Chicago, “Old girl had a hole in her head,” adding that the younger man was cut in his face:

It is important to note that at least 19 individuals were shot and three of them died during incidents that happened Friday into early Sunday in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported.

