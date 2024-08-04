At least 19 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday Morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that two teenagers, both male, were shot and fatally wounded “in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue” around 6 p.m. Saturday. The gunman shot at the teenagers from inside a vehicle.

One of the teenagers was 15 and the other was 17. Both died after being transported to the hospital.

RELATED: Chicago Under Siege — Numerous Forced Entry Burglaries Plague Windy City

Chicago Police

CBS News noted that a shooting occurred at Lawrence’s Fish & Chips around 3 a.m. An argument turned into a fight, which resulted in a shooting. Four people were shot in all, one of them, a 39-year-old, succumbed to his wounds.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, 334 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.