Police are investigating after a Jaws of Life tool was stolen from firefighters in Democrat-run Oakland, California, on Friday.

The apparent theft happened after firefighters used it at the scene of a call in the 1600 block of West Street, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

A law enforcement spokesperson said not long after the firefighters used it they realized it had been taken. Officials did not give any information about suspects in the case.

Now, both agencies are working to recover the tool that is used after serious crashes to rescue individuals trapped inside vehicles.

The Times report noted that “Jaws of Life tools can be operated by a single individual and generally weigh around 50 pounds.”

Video footage shows firefighters using the jaws of life in different crashes across the country:

Residents of Oakland have been suffering under rampant crime. One instance happened in May when an elderly man’s antique corvette was stolen in broad daylight after a car show, Breitbart News reported.

The victim said, “There are no consequences in this city. People can steal and rob.”

Also in May, city officials removed traffic lights from an intersection and replaced them with stop signs because thieves kept stealing copper wiring and city infrastructure, per Breitbart News.

“It’s just telling us that the city is giving up on us. The city did try to fix the traffic light, at least a few times. But once they fixed it, normally within the week or so it will go out again,” Tam Le of Le’s Auto Body and Engine Repair shop explained.

In July, the owner of an Oakland gas station was trying to get back on his feet after his business was hit by a mob that looted the store called 76 Gas Station & Mini Market on Hegenberger Road.

“This is the hardest thing you could ever go through…especially if you’ve been put in sweat and tears day in and day out,” owner Sam Mardaie stated.