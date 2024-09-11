Police: California Middle School Teacher Caught in Sex Video with Teen Student

A California middle school teacher was recorded having sex with a 15-year-old former student, police said.

Marina Ramirez Rico, a 34-year-old teacher at Main Street Middle School in Soledad, was teaching at Soledad High School when she allegedly had criminal interactions with a teenage student, KSBW reported.

Local police said Rico’s arrest came after they served a search warrant at the teen’s house on an unrelated matter and allegedly found a video of the pair engaging in intercourse on his phone.

Upon taking Rico into custody, investigators said they uncovered even more evidence of the alleged inappropriate relationship.

The school district is cooperating with law enforcement for the investigation, authorities added.

“Soledad police believe there could be more victims,” the outlet noted.

Rico has since been released from jail after getting booked on five felony counts of having sex with a minor and posting a $50,000 bail.