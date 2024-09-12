WATCH: ‘Bad A**’ Colorado Panera Worker Beats Irate Customer with Bread Pan

A Panera Bread employee is getting heaps of attention for smacking an enraged customer with a baking pan.

The incident happened inside the restaurant in Glendale, Colorado, on Tuesday as other customers watched in disbelief, the New York Post reported on Thursday:

According to Fox 32, “Police have identified the suspect as Isaac Andrew Ross, also known as ‘Kendall Ross,'” the outlet said on Wednesday.

Customer Natalie Wiersma recorded the chaotic scene when the suspect allegedly threw items off the counter while demanding employees return his phone.

The clip allegedly shows Ross yelling at workers over the counter, but a man in a blue shirt approaches him from behind and tells him to “get out of here.”

Ross then allegedly points his finger in the man’s face before turning back around and demanding his phone again. He then allegedly shoves items off of the counter near the cash registers. That is when the man in the blue shirt runs up behind him and shoves him.

Ross then allegedly smacks the man, who falls onto the floor. When Ross allegedly tries to hit him again, another man intervenes and tackles him to the ground. As he does so, a Panera employee begins hitting the suspect in the head with a bread pan.

Following the incident, the X account Libs of TikTok claimed, “Ross reportedly returned to the business after evading the police and assaulted another at-risk male victim, injuring him”:

In reaction to the pan-wielding employee’s actions, Wiersma said, “My personal hero. That I think was very effective.”

Police are now looking for the suspect.

Social media users were quick to offer their reactions to the scene, one person writing, “Panera is the new Waffle House?!”

“She’s bad ass. Well done,” another user commented in reference to the worker, while someone else said, “My kind of woman.”