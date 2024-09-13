Report: Rape, Robbery, Aggravated Assault Surged More than 40% Under Biden-Harris Admin

Rape, robbery, and aggravated assault soared more than 40 percent under the Biden-Harris administration despite claims to the contrary, Justice Department data that the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) analyzed show.

The finding is significant because violent crime fell 15 percent under former President Donald Trump, according to the CPRC’s estimate.

“Despite their fraudulent statements that they made,” Trump said during Tuesday’s debate, “crime in this country is through the roof. And we have a new form of crime. It’s called migrant crime.”

Migrant crime is rampant, according to the Trump campaign:

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mother of five, was raped and strangled to death, allegedly by an illegal alien, in 2023. Her partially naked body was found in a drainage tunnel near a hiking trail.

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, was savagely murdered, allegedly by an illegal alien who strangled her and beat her over the head with a rock as she was out for a jog.

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl, was brutally murdered, allegedly by two illegal aliens who allegedly lured her under a bridge, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her for hours before killing her and throwing her body into a bayou. One of her alleged assailants was wearing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ankle monitor as he allegedly committed the heinous crime s.

Justice Department data found Thursday that violent crime soared under the Biden-Harris administration: Rape increased 42 percent, robbery rose 63 percent, and aggravated assault surged 55 percent, the CPRC reported:

The just-released data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’s National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) shows violent crime has soared under Biden-Harris. If you look at rape, robbery, and aggravated assaults (the NCVS doesn’t measure murder), between 2016 and 2020, violent crime fell by 15% under Trump and soared by 55% under Biden between 2020 and 2023. The year before they became president and then how it had changed by the either the end of Trump’s president or the latest year for Biden-Harris. Even if you take the starting period for Biden as 2019 or the five-year average before COVID because the numbers may have been artificially depressed during COVID, violent crime rose by 19% (see graph below). Under Biden, rape soared by 42%, robbery by 63%, and aggravated assaults by 55%. If you pick 2021 as the base year for comparison for Biden-Harris, though that makes them responsible for any changes that have already occurred during the first year of their presidency, the numbers are virtually unchanged, with the exception of aggravated assault, which is up much more under this measure. Violent crime is up 55%, rape up 42%, robbery up 53%, and aggravated assault up 67%.

Read the CPRC’s full report here.

