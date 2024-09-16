Police: West Virginia Man Abducted, Raped Pregnant Woman and Tried to Injure Her Unborn Child

A West Virginia man has been accused of going on an unspeakable crime spree in August and September, including the brutal rape of a pregnant woman and an out-of-control road rage incident in which he allegedly chased down and rammed into another vehicle.

Anthony Fletcher, 48, is facing several felonies following accusations a woman made on September 14 that he abducted and sexually assaulted her on August 24, WBOY reported.

The rape allegations came after Fletcher was accused of chasing and threatening to kill another driver after a car accident on September 13.

The woman said she was walking on Mill Fork Road in the small town of Camden-on-Gauley when the man “stopped while operating his vehicle and made her get into the passenger side front seat” and “told her he would kill her and her boyfriend if she didn’t,” police said in a report that the outlet obtained.

The alleged victim, who was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, said Fletcher brought her to a residence down the road and forced her to “shower, go into his bedroom, put handcuffs on, and get onto his bed.”

He then allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts, during which the woman said he “placed his hands around her throat and choked her until she was ‘seeing stars.'”

The horrific assault became even more shocking when Fletcher allegedly “bit her on the nose” and hit her in the stomach multiple times “in an attempt to injure the unborn child” during the rape.

Police said the man then “made the victim shower in an attempt to get rid of any evidence.”

He also allegedly “mentioned multiple times that he was going to kill the victim and already had two holes dug.”

In the vehicular incident that took place about three weeks later, police said they got a report of an accident, also in Camden-on-Gauley.

WBOY reported that troopers “discovered both vehicles had left the scene” by the time they arrived but found one of the vehicles on Coon Creek Road, where the driver said that Fletcher had “purposely chased” him down and “rammed him at a high rate of speed with his passenger side into the driver’s side of the truck.”

The driver claimed that Fletcher then got out of his vehicle and chased him on foot, screaming, “I’m going to kill you! You little rat!”

Two other people were in the vehicle when Fletcher allegedly crashed into them, and police said they corroborated the driver’s statement.

Fletcher is now facing charges of first-degree sexual assault, malicious assault, abduction, strangulation, and attempted murder and is in custody at the Central Regional Jail.