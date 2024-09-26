Nebraska Daycare Provider Accused of Abusing 4-Month-Old

A daycare provider in Lincoln, Nebraska, is accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby in her care, KLKN-TV reported on Wednesday.

Tiffany Frye, 46, was arrested on Tuesday at her home in southeast Lincoln, which is also the location of Tiny Toes Infant Care. She is facing a charge of suspicion of child abuse causing serious injury stemming from an incident on September 18.

On that day, a mother dropped her 4-month-old off at the daycare, the report states, citing court documents.

Frye allegedly became frustrated when the baby boy would not straighten his legs while she was putting him in a baby glider, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said Frye pulled hard on one of the baby’s legs until she heard a popping sound, and then the baby cried for the rest of the day.

“The crying made Frye even more frustrated, the affidavit says, and she intentionally put the boy down too hard on a changing table, causing a head injury,” the report continues.

Police said Frye did not inform the baby’s parents about either injury.

The baby’s mother allegedly noticed that her son’s leg was “limber and easy to move,” so she took him to a nearby hospital, the report states. The baby was then transferred to a children’s hospital in Omaha.

While at the hospital, doctors ultimately found that the baby boy had a fractured femur and a subdural hematoma in his head.

A judge set Frye’s bond at $75,000 on Wednesday. She must pay $7,500 or ten percent of the total bond to be released from jail, according to the report.

Frye is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 29.