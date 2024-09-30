Dead Baby Discovered in Bathroom of Manhattan Restaurant

A dead baby was discovered in the bathroom of a restaurant in Manhattan on Monday morning, police sources told the New York Post.

The infant — whose age and sex are not immediately known or have not been released — was found “just before 10 a.m. inside the restroom at Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine,” law enforcement and sources said. The eatery is located in Manhattan’s Financial District, on Fulton Street near Gold Street downtown.

Police responded to a 911 call, and when they arrived, they found the baby unresponsive and unconscious, authorities said.

EMS workers pronounced the baby dead at the scene, according to the report.

The baby’s death is under investigation, and it is not currently known if criminality is suspected.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, the report states.