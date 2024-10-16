Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Venezuelan migrant released into the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and convicted of assaulting New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in a widely publicized migrant mob attack in Times Square this January.

Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, a Venezuelan migrant, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in July for his involvement in a migrant mob attack on two NYPD officers that swept national headlines earlier this year.

Izquiel is among several Venezuelan migrants, including at least two Tren de Aragua gang members, arrested and charged with the mob attack.

WATCH: I Thought This Was America?! NYPD Cops Beaten by Alleged Migrants

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Though Izquiel was sentenced to a year in prison, ICE agents took custody of him on October 10. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the United States.

“Gomez Izquiel is a criminal and threat to the public servants, residents, and businesses of New York City,” ICE official Kenneth Genalo said in a statement. “We will not allow our communities to become safe havens for noncitizens who refuse to abide by our laws.”

According to ICE officials, Izquiel first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Aug. 23, 2023, near the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Border Patrol agents sought expedited removal against Izquiel but two days later, he withdrew his application to be admitted to the United States and voluntarily returned to Mexico.

Then, on Oct. 3, 2023, Izquiel illegally crossed the border again near the Del Rio Sector in Texas. Border Patrol agents issued Izquiel a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge on June 4, 2024, in Memphis, Tennessee, and released him into the United States interior.

ICE officials said Izquiel did not comply with his NTA reporting instructions.

Only a few months later, in January of this year, Izquiel was arrested along with several other Venezuelan migrants for attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.