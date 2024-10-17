Atlanta Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison For Baby Daughter’s Fentanyl Death

An Atlanta man was sentenced to decades in prison for his 13-month-old daughter’s fentanyl death, WSBTV reported on Wednesday.

The baby, Saij Bonner, ingested a deadly amount of fentanyl in June of 2021 while she was in her father’s care. Her father, Brandon Bonner, was supposed to be supervising her while her mother was out, according to the report.

Prosecutors alleged that the baby had nine times the amount of fentanyl in her system that it takes to kill an adult.

“Having illicit drugs in your home is dangerous, especially if you have young children,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Bonner was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree, the report states.

Superior Court Judge Emily Richardson sentenced Bonner to 20 years in prison and ten years of probation with conditions.