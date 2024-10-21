Florida: Migrant Accused of Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material of Young Boys

A migrant is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material depicting young boys, one as young as five years old, the Miami-Dade Police Department revealed.

Dario Jose Cajapefarias, a 26-year-old migrant with two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holds, has been arrested and charged with three counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to Miami-Dade police, Cajapefarias allegedly had footage of the abuse in his personal Facebook account. The footage depicts three boys — two between the ages of five and seven years old and another between the ages of seven and 10 years old — being sexually abused.

Miami-Dade police said the boys’ abusers recorded the footage and Cajapefarias allegedly kept the footage in his Facebook account.

Cajapefarias, at the time of his arrest, was living near the Cutler Ridge Elementary School in Cutler Bay, Florida, home to about 45,000 residents.

The migrant is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. It is unknown when Cajapefarias first arrived in the United States and under what immigration status, if any at all.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.