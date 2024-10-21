A Nicaraguan migrant is accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after she fell in her home.

Erick Garcia-Gutierrez, a 37-year-old migrant from Nicaragua, was arrested on Oct. 19 in Miami-Dade County and charged with first-degree felony sexual battery of a physically helpless person.

According to Miami-Dade police, an 80-year-old woman had been lying on the “ground” in her home on Oct. 15, pleading for help after she fell while cooking a meal.

That’s when police allege her tenant, Garcia-Gutierrez, heard her and entered her residence but instead of helping her up and calling an ambulance, proceeded to sexually assault the woman as she lay helpless.

Police said the woman repeatedly told Garcia-Gutierrez to stop but he did not listen and continued to sexually assault her.

Garcia-Gutierrez is being held in jail in Miami-Dade County. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

