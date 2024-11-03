A man is accused of beating up a stranger who was wearing a Trump 2024 hat on Friday in Bath, New York.

The Village of Bath Police Department officers were called to a fight at the Tops Friendly Markets on West Morris Street around 10:00 a.m., the agency said in a press release:

It was determined that Robert Yott, 60, of Bath, initiated a confrontation with a stranger inside Tops, after becoming aggressive over the fact that the stranger was wearing a Trump 2024 hat. Mr. Yott punched the victim in the mouth and head several times, causing the victim’s teeth to be broken and mouth bloody. Mr. Yott was not known to the victim and this appears to be a random act of violence.

Police said Yott was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault, and fourth degree criminal mischief.

He was later taken to Steuben County Jail “where he is currently awaiting CAP arraignment,” the department added:

Trump hats have been in the news lately as Election Day, which is on Tuesday, nears.

A pair of American women were booted from a flight out of Heathrow airport in London that was on its way to Austin, Texas, after a brawl reportedly occurred in regard to one of them wearing a Make America Great Again hat, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

Prior to that incident, an audience member at the first game of the World Series garnered criticism from leftists because the woman was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while sitting in the front row just behind home plate, the outlet reported on October 27.

“The woman donning the pro-Donald Trump cap was simply watching the Friday game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees when she became the subject of a barrage of angry social media posts calling her a ‘piece of shit’ and a ‘bitch,'” the article read.

The incidents happened after former President Donald Trump (R), who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in the race for the White House, was targeted in two assassination attempts, one in July and a second in September.