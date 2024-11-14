Three adults in Texas are accused of locking a 6-year-old boy in their care inside a dryer and turning it on, PEOPLE reported.

Duncan Haven, 18, Jaqory Gill, 20, and Life Ford, 19, were arrested on Monday over the alleged incident that occurred at a laundromat in Houston, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a statement.

Constable Mark Herman said an investigation began after reports of a 6-year-old locked inside a dryer at the laundromat. When police officers arrived at the scene, the child was “visibly shaking and crying,” Herman said in a statement.

Authorities learned the child was in the care of the three young adults and had become upset after reportedly losing a bag of chips.

Duncan allegedly put the little boy in the dryer as “punishment” and locked him inside, Herman said.

“In an affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE, investigators allege Duncan placed the victim inside the dryer while the child resisted, using his feet to fight being put inside,” according to the report.

The affidavit cites footage obtained from the laundromat and review by investigators, which allegedly shows how Duncan “repositioned” the child before “using force to prevent him from coming out.”

“During the struggle, police allege Ford shut the machine and let Duncan hold the door closed, when Gill used a credit or debit card and started the machine,” the report continues.

The three adults allegedly left the little boy inside the dryer for a minute before Duncan took him out, stuck him in a cart, and “aggressively swung him around,” the report states, citing the affidavit. Herman alleged in his statement that the boy was left in the dryer for at least five minutes.

Bystanders called police and EMS. Responders ultimately evaluated the child and released him to his guardian, according to the report.

Police said the child’s mother arrived while they were at the scene. They said she allegedly yelled at the boy because “he was being a baby while they were playing,” investigators said in the affidavit. Authorities subsequently separated the mother and child, although the mother has not been charged in the case, the report states.

Ford allegedly pushed the arm of a deputy who was trying to arrest Gill so Gill could get away, the affidavit reportedly alleges. Gill allegedly was able to flee on foot, but he later agreed to turn himself in when the child’s mother contacted him through FaceTime, the report continues.

“The relationship between the three suspects, or each of their respective relationships with the child or the child’s mother, was not clear,” the report states.

Haven is facing a child endangerment charge and is being held on a $75,000 bond, court records show. Gill is facing charges for endangering a child and evading arrest. Ford is facing charges for endangering a child and interfering with the duties of a public servant.

Gill and Ford have been released on $100 bonds, according to the report.