Police: North Carolina Teacher Facing Child Porn, ‘Felony Secret Peeping’ Charges

A disgraced North Carolina teacher and wrestling coach who was charged for allegedly sending and receiving child sexual abuse material in July has now been accused of “felony secret peeping,” according to local news reports.

Kristopher Kirtley, 51, was a business education teacher and wrestling coach at South Point High School in Belmont until he resigned on June 24 before later being arrested on July 29, WBTV reported.

His arrest was a result of a multi-agency investigation that began after former students of his — he also taught at Mount Holly Middle School from 2014 to 2022 — alleged that he sent them messages soliciting sex.

An arrest warrant from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Kirtley took “immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a person younger than 16 years old, and sent and received photos and videos of young children being sexually exploited.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said they also believed that Kirtley captured and attempted to capture photos and videos of a child “used for the purpose of arousing and gratifying a sexual desire.”

Kirtley was initially charged with indecent liberties with a child and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, both felonies, before more charges were announced on Monday, WBTV reported.

Court records filed in Gaston County revealed that the former teacher is now facing two counts of felony secret peeping.