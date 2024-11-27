Police: Indiana School Theater Teacher Sent Explicit Videos to Underage Girls, ‘Fantasized’ About Students

An Indiana public school choir and theater teacher has been arrested after allegedly sending videos of himself masturbating in his classroom to underage girls, telling them he was a “naughty teacher who fantasizes about his students all the time,” FOX59 News reported.

Kayvon H. Emtiaz, 28, who has since been fired from Avon School District, is accused of soliciting several 13-year-old girls over social media to share his sick sexual fantasies, court documents obtained by the outlet said.

A police investigation was opened in September after law enforcement received a tip from the messaging app Snapchat that a “person of trust” in the area was downloading child pornography.

In that same timeframe, investigators also heard separate rumors that an Avon School District teacher had been masturbating inside schools.

Emtiaz worked at White Oak Elementary from 2019 to 2021, Avon Intermediate School West from 2021 to 2022, and Avon Middle School North from March to December 2022.

Though he was not a regular faculty member at any school when the investigation began, he was still working in the school district as a choir and theater coach.

After getting a warrant for two suspicious accounts reported by Snapchat — “kavman105” and “fiftyshadedaddy” — cops allegedly discovered videos of a man masturbating behind a desk in what “appears to be a musical classroom,” court documents said.

Records of the messages showed that the videos had been sent to other Snapchat users, and that the owner of the suspicious accounts had saved explicit videos of underage girls.

The Snapchat accounts were used on an internet server connected to several other social media accounts named “kemtiaz,” investigators said.

Emtiaz, from Indianapolis, told multiple 13-year-old girls that he fantasized about locking the door with his female students in the classroom and sexually abusing them, police alleged.

When he was questioned last Thursday, the choir instructor reportedly admitted to using both of the Snapchat accounts, allegedly telling investigators that he saved the underage pornographic material to masturbate while he fantasized about his students.

After searching his phone, police said they found the same child porn files that were saved on the Snapchat accounts, hidden in a private folder in his camera roll.

Emtiaz has since been fired by the Avon School District and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of child solicitation and one count of vicarious sexual gratification, FOX59 reported.

“We are unaware of any allegations connecting these charges and Avon students,” school district spokesperson Kevin Carr told the outlet.

Emtiaz was released from jail after paying a $40,000 bond. His jury trial has been set for February 10, 2025.