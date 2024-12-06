A good Samaritan rescued two baby girls who were abandoned in a ditch near his Indiana home after the car they were in was stolen.

Indianapolis police notified the public on Monday about a silver Hyundai Sonata that had been stolen before 11 a.m. with a four-month-old girl and a five-month-old girl in the back seat, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported.

Approximately 20 minutes after police posted about the theft on social media, they updated the public to share that the babies that were in the car had been located.

The good Samaritan reportedly discovered the infants when he went outside to retrieve a package. He preferred not to be identified, although he told the outlet the incident occurred on his birthday.

He saw them abandoned in a ditch and left in car seats out in the cold weather, so he took them inside to call 911, according to the report.

Police were subsequently able to confirm that the baby girls were the same ones missing from the stolen vehicle. The car was found nearby where the babies were located in the 1300 block of Riley Avenue, according to the report.

Police spokesman William Young told the outlet he is beyond grateful to the good Samaritan who intervened.

“It’s cold out here. Who knows what would have happened if this particular individual hadn’t gone outside?” he said.

Police are still investigating the theft. No arrests have been made yet.