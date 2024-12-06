Homeless Man Shoots 2 Children at Seventh Day Adventist School in CA over Gaza ‘Genocide’

A homeless and apparently mentally ill man shot and wounded two children at a Seventh Day Adventist school in Palermo, California, on Wednesday in revenge for what he called the “genocide” by Israel in Gaza, reports say.

The Jerusalem Post noted:

Two kindergarten-age boys were shot at a Seventh-Day Adventist Christian school in California on Wednesday by a man with a lengthy criminal and mental health history claiming to be taking revenge of American involvement with a supposed Gaza “genocide” and attacks on Yemen, according to a Thursday Butte County Sherriff’s office briefing. Roman Mendez, 6, and Elias Wolford, 5, were in critical but stable condition following the attack on the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo by gunman Glenn Litton. The 56-year-old assailant, who was found at the school by first responders with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, had left a statement justifying the shooting as revenge for the ongoing Israeli military operation against Hamas in Gaza and operations to counter Ansar Allah’s maritime terrorism and missile attacks.

The Sacramento Bee noted that the shooting was a relatively rare instance of a “small, rural” and private school being targeted. It is also reportedly the smallest school in the U.S. to experience gun violence in the past twenty-five years.

