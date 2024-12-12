A professor at the University of Pennsylvania reportedly described UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer as an “icon,” per the New York Post.

Self-described socialist Julia Alekseyeva has since deleted the posts referring to the suspect, Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering Thompson on December 4 outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. According to the Post, Mangione is a graduate of the university.

The outlet said the professor “posted a video to TikTok of her smiling as the song ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ from the musical ‘Les Misérables’ played.”

The post’s caption said, “Have never been prouder to be a professor at the University of P3nnsylvania (sic)”:

“The professor, who refers to herself as a ‘socialist and ardent anti-fascist’ on her website, also described Mangione as ‘the icon we all need and deserve,’ on her Instagram, under the same handle, in response to a story speculating the alleged shooter’s sexuality,” the Post article said.

According to the university’s website, Alekseyeva is an Assistant Professor of English and Cinema and Media Studies.

Images show the blue-haired professor, Thompson, and Mangione:

Following the reported posts, students and critics demanded accountability from the school. It now appears that Alekseyeva’s Instagram page, where she labels herself as “The Soviette,” has been set to private.

She later issued an apology on her X account, writing, “Late last night I posted a TikTok, as well as several stories on my Instagram. These were completely insensitive and inappropriate, and I retract them wholly,” NBC Philadelphia reported Wednesday.

“I do not condone violence and I am genuinely regretful of any harm the posts have caused,” she added.

The NBC report continued:

The Deputy Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, Jeffrey Kallberg, issued a statement on the teacher’s social media activity that reads: “Much concern was raised by recent social media posts attributed to Assistant Professor Julia Alekseyeva. Her comments regarding the shooting of Brian Thompson in New York City were antithetical to the values of both the School of Arts and Sciences and the University of Pennsylvania, and they were not condoned by the School or the University. Upon reflection, Assistant Professor Alekseyeva has concurred that the comments were insensitive and inappropriate and has retracted them. We welcome this correction and regret any dismay or concern this may have caused.”

Meanwhile, GoFundMe and the e-commerce site known as Etsy have been closing down fundraising and efforts to support Mangione’s legal defense, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.