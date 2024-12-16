During a Monday night press conference, Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes indicated that a second grader placed the 911 call to alert officers of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS).

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m., and officers arrived to find two innocents dead. The shooter, now identified as a 15-year-old female student, is also deceased.

ALCS is a K-12 school, which means students of all ages were at school when the attack occurred.

Channel 3000 aired the Monday night press conference in which Barnes said, “At 10:57 a.m., a second-grade student called 911 to report a shooting had occurred at school.”

He said, “A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was the first officer to arrive on the scene at 11 a.m. Twenty-four seconds later, the first Madison police officer arrived on the scene, at 11:01 a.m. and immediately entered the school.”

Barnes noted, “At 11:05 a.m. officers inside the school alerted people that the shooter was down and a gun had been recovered.”

The attacker allegedly used a handgun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.