Police in Aurora, Colorado, reported that 14 people have been detained after a home invasion and stabbing at an apartment complex at the center of alleged activity from the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang.

This is the same apartment complex that Donald Trump warned of in September when he said it was being “taken over” by Tren de Aragua gangbangers. Trump was widely attacked by the establishment media for his assertion at the time.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) posted a message to X Tuesday morning and reported that 14 were arrested at the Edge at Lowry Apartment complex at around 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion, stabbing, and kidnapping.

“The preliminary investigation suggests several suspects entered an apartment occupied by two people. The suspects moved the victims to another apartment on the property, where they were threatened and bound. An adult male sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound during the incident,” the APD reported.

The report added that the victims called the police after the alleged gang members released them.

This is also the apartment complex that Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky warned had been over taken by members of the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang that has flooded into the United States thanks to Joe Biden disastrous border crisis.

This apartment complex came to national attention in August when video was released of armed gang members going door-to-door and allegedly demanding residents turn over their rent money to the gang instead of their landlords.

The notorious complex is set to close and evict all residents after the owners found that they could not continue to do business in the area. In an agreement with city officials, residents will get a 30-day notice once the final shut down date has been determined.

