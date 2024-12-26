The illegal alien charged with burning a woman alive on a New York City subway says he “doesn’t know what happened” while suggesting he may have been drunk at the time of the fatal attack, according to prosecutors.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested last week and charged with first- and second-degree murder after having been captured on subway surveillance footage allegedly setting a woman on fire on the F train’s Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island stop.

The woman, who died as a result of the fire, has yet to be identified by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) because her burns were so severe.

According to prosecutors, Zapeta-Calil told police he “drinks a lot of liquor” and “doesn’t know what happened” at the time of the fatal attack. Zapeta-Calil had reportedly been living in a Brooklyn homeless shelter frequented by men with substance abuse issues.

Prosecutors said that while the woman was on fire, seemingly standing in a state of paralysis, Zapeta-Calil watched her burn alive and even, at one point, got up to fan the flames.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have confirmed that Zapeta-Calil is an illegal alien who is among millions of so-called “got-aways” living in the United States after having successfully crossed the southern border without being detected.

According to ICE officials, Zapeta-Calil first crossed the border on June 1, 2018, near Sonoita, Arizona. He was given an order of expedited removal and deported to his native Guatemala six days after crossing.

Subsequently, on an unknown date at an unknown location, Zapeta-Calil crossed the border without being detected by Border Patrol agents and ultimately made his way to New York City, which has a strict sanctuary jurisdiction policy that vows not to cooperate with ICE agents.

Zapeta-Calil is being held without bail. His next court appearance is Friday.

