The illegal alien accused of setting a woman on fire and then fanning the flames to kill her in New York City’s subway has now been charged with first and second-degree murder.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first and second-degree murder on Monday after having been captured on subway surveillance footage allegedly setting a woman on fire on the F train’s Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island stop.

The woman, who died as a result of the fire, has yet to be identified by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) because her burns were so severe.

In a gruesome viral video, Zapeta-Calil can be seen watching the woman burn alive on the subway before seemingly getting up to fan the flames. In the video, the woman seems to be in a state of paralysis.

According to NYPD investigators, Zapeta-Calil walked up to the woman who was sleeping on the subway and set her clothing on fire. Zapeta-Calil and the woman did not appear to know each other.

At the time of the alleged murder, Zapeta-Calil had reportedly been living in a Brooklyn homeless shelter. Other reports have suggested that he may have also frequented a shelter in Queens.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have confirmed that Zapeta-Calil is an illegal alien who is among millions of so-called “got-aways” living in the United States after having successfully crossed the southern border without being detected.

According to ICE officials, Zapeta-Calil first crossed the border on June 1, 2018, near Sonoita, Arizona. He was given an order of expedited removal and deported to his native Guatemala six days after crossing.

Subsequently, on an unknown date at an unknown location, Zapeta-Calil crossed the border without being detected by Border Patrol agents and ultimately made his way to New York City, which has a strict sanctuary jurisdiction policy that vows not to cooperate with ICE agents.

