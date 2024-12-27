A woman has been convicted for her role in vandalizing several Florida pro-life pregnancy centers after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Gabriella Oropesa, of Cooper City, was convicted on Dec. 19 of “conspiracy to injure, oppress, threaten or intimidate employees of pro-life pregnancy help centers in the free exercise of the right to provide and seek to provide reproductive health services” under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE Act, which has overwhelming been used against pro-life advocates, prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”

Oropesa, along with Caleb Freestone, Amber Stewart-Smith, and Annarella Rivera — who were already convicted and sentenced in September — “engaged in a series of targeted attacks on pro-life pregnancy help centers in Florida,” according to the DOJ. Freestone and Amber Smith Stewart have been linked to Antifa.

Facilities in Winter Haven, Hollywood, and Hialeah were victims of the pro-abortion crusade.

“The defendants, in the dark of night and while wearing masks and dark clothing to obscure their identities, spray painted the facilities with threatening messages, including ‘If abortions aren’t safe than niether [sic] are you,’ ‘YOUR TIME IS UP!!,’ ‘WE’RE COMING for U’ and ‘We are everywhere,”‘ the DOJ said.

Oropesa faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and her sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2025.

Her co-conspirators faced similar prison time but received much lighter sentences. Freestone was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, while Smith-Stewart was sentenced to 30 days in prison, and Rivera was sentenced to 60 days of home detention.