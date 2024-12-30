An Oklahoma woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after her baby was allegedly abandoned at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The woman, Rubi Verduzco, 29, is facing two counts of felony child neglect, PEOPLE reported. Police responded to the casino and “observed an infant wearing a soiled diaper out in the open elements,” a Seminole Police Department probable cause affidavit alleges.

“An employee told the officer that three men had left the baby by the bell desk and walked away. The baby was allegedly alone for about 30 minutes before the officer arrived,” according to the report.

Verduzco allegedly arrived 15 minutes later and said she “fought with her ‘Baby Daddy,’ and the baby was left with some unknown friends whom she was unable to name,” the affidavit reportedly continues.

Police said she appeared to be intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol on her breath. Verduzco was allegedly unable to tell police her child’s date of birth but knew the baby’s name, the affidavit states.

Verduzco called a man she told police was the baby’s father. The man was supposedly in Oklahoma and told police that the state should take custody of the baby, the affidavit details. However, the man called back and told police he was actually located in Orlando and “wasn’t sure he could come to the Hard Rock and retrieve his child,” the affidavit alleges. Police said they were unable to verify whether the man on the phone was actually the father of the baby.

Police ultimately arrested Verduzco due to “not knowing who, where, or for what length of time she left her baby,” the affidavit alleges.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the baby, according to the report. Verduzco was booked into the Broward County jail. Her bond was set at $2,500, according to the report.