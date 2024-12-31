Police: Florida Family’s Dog Disrupts Apparent Child Abduction by Barking

A family in St. Petersburg, Florida, is grateful to their dog after it alerted them to a dangerous situation.

According to an arrest affidavit, the suspect in the case, 36-year-old Ron Lee Klein Jr., is accused of entering the family’s fenced back yard late Friday where a two-year-old child was at the time, WTSP reported on Monday.

Klein Jr. allegedly grabbed the toddler’s arm and tried to pick him up. However, the tables turned when the family’s dog entered the scene.

The canine barked at the suspect and the noise alerted someone who ran to the child and screamed at the man. The suspect fled the scene on foot; however, law enforcement eventually caught and arrested him.

“Police said Klein was captured on video surveillance entering the property through the gate and running away. He also admitted to entering the gate, according to the affidavit,” the WTSP article read.

An image shows the suspect in the case following his apprehension: The suspect is facing kidnapping and trespassing charges as a result of the incident, per Fox 13.

According to PetFinder.com, dogs have always been an important part of keeping people safe.

“As you read this, there are dogs sniffing baggage at the airport, sniffing for smuggled drugs and explosives at our borders, tracking down dangerous criminals, and fighting alongside soldiers in wars,” the site continued, noting that when humans and technology reach a limit, dogs can many times be counted on to help.

“We may never know why dogs, as a species, have taken on the role of protecting people, but we are all better off because of them,” the website said.

“Since ancient times, dogs have guarded our livestock, watched over our property, warned us of danger and protected our families often without the least bit of training. And they do it for nothing more than a pat on the head, a bite of kibble and a word of praise. Good dogs!” it concluded.