Report: Suspects in New Year’s Day Attacks Served at Same Military Base

The suspect in Wednesday’s Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck explosion and the suspect in the New Orleans terror attack reportedly served at the same military base.

Authorities are investigating the New Orleans incident as an act of terror and the Las Vegas incident as a “possible act of terror,” according to Breitbart News.

Denver 7 reported of the two suspects on Thursday:

Matthew Livelsberger is accused of renting a Cybertruck in Colorado Springs, driving it to Nevada and packing it with firework mortars and gas cans before exploding it in front of the Trump International Hotel in Vegas Wednesday morning, killing himself and injuring seven others. Shamsud-Din Jabbar is suspected of plowing through a crowd of New Year’s revelers in the French Quarter hours earlier, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens more in an attack that sent shockwaves through a famous New Year’s destination the morning of a scheduled College Football Playoff game.

The outlet said the men were Army veterans, adding, “Late Wednesday, multiple informed sources told Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski of the link between the two suspects’ military service”:

Kovaleski wrote in a social media post on Thursday:

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed Wednesday that Jabbar was carrying an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag in the vehicle when the horrific incident unfolded, per Breitbart News.

The FBI noted it is “working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.”

“Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter,” the agency said. “The FBI’s special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe.”

Video footage shows the moment the truck explodes Las Vegas incident:

In a statement following the explosion, President-elect Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, said, “Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority,” he emphasized. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”