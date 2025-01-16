More Indian Migrant Truck Drivers Caught Trafficking Drugs

More Indian migrants licensed as Canadian truck drivers are being arrested by U.S. authorities for smuggling dangerous drugs through the United States.

The growing role of Indian truckers is another problem imposed by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invite millions of poor Indians to live in once-prosperous Canada.

The latest, Amarjeet Singh Matharu, a migrant from India to the greater Toronto area, was nabbed by Arizona State Troopers on Monday as he drove his semi on Interstate 40 near Holbrook, according to the Toronto Sun.

Officials say Matharu was caught with 550 pounds of cocaine hidden behind his load of produce headed to Canada. The drugs were reportedly picked up in the Los Angeles and Salinas, California, area.

He is far from the only Indian national from Canada arrested in the U.S. Officials also arrested many other truckers out of Canada including, Sukhraj Singh, 22, of Caledon; Sukjindr Singh, 29, of Peel Region; Naseeb Chisty, 49, of Etobicoke; Jasbir Singh, 40, of Paris, Ontario; Arshdeep Singh, 23, of Quebec City; Juli Sabosan Sathiaseelan, 42; and Gagandeep Singh among others.

Last year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced a wide-ranging investigation into a ring of criminals from India that had gone on a terror spree across the country to silence those criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or supporting his opponents.

In one particular incident, these accused criminals allegedly fired fourteen bullets into a home near Victoria and then torched the place.

Ultimately, six diplomatic and consular officials posted at India’s foreign missions in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver were identified as being involved in the criminal conspiracy and they were expelled from the country and sent back to India.

But Canada has been beset with an increase in human smuggling from India that has brought in an increasing number of criminals from the Asian nation.

In one high profile case from November, an Indian national and an American were convicted of human smuggling in an incident that led to the deaths of a family from India that had been abandoned at the Canadian border near Minnesota. The family perished during a blizzard in 2022 as they attempted to walk into Canada while avoiding legal ports of entry.

The problem is not Canada’s alone. It was also reported in November that the U.S. has seen a ten-fold increase of Indian nationals who had entered Canada illegally, also trying to enter the U.S. from Canada. There are already more than 725,000 Indians living illegally in the U.S.A.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston