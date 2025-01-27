President Donald Trump on Monday suggested removing serial American criminals from the United States and imprisoning them in another country for a fee.

Trump revealed his idea while addressing the House Republican Conference at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

Trump zoned in on violent criminals who have lengthy rap sheets, noting some have over 30 or 40 arrests under their belts.

“We also have many violent criminals in our country, however, that did not necessarily come here illegally, but have been arrested 30 times, 35 times, 41,42 times, in a couple of cases,” Trump said.

He then highlighted heinous crimes, ranging from murder in general to criminals pushing passengers in front of subways to baseball bat assaults to violent home invasions of elderly folks.

“I don’t want these violent repeat offenders in our country any more than I want illegal aliens from other countries who misbehave,” Trump said.

“And I say, and this is subject to getting it approved, but if they’ve been arrested many, many times–they’re repeat offenders by many numbers–I want them out of our country,” he added. “I also will be seeking permission to do so.”

Trump then said America would pay “a very small fee” to a “foreign land” that housed the worst of criminals:

We’re going to get approval, hopefully, to get them the hell out of our country, along with others. Let them be brought to a foreign land and maintained by others for a very small fee, as opposed to be maintained in our jails for massive amounts of money, including the private prison companies that charge us a fortune. No, let them be brought out of our country and let them live there for a while. Let’s see how they like it.

Trump said crime rates would drop dramatically around the country.

Trump’s pitch comes as his administration, under the lead of Border Czar Tom Homan, is prioritizing removing violent criminal illegal aliens in the first stages of Trump’s mass deportation operation. Immigrations and Customs Patrol nabbed 538 illegal aliens, including many child predators, several gang members, and a suspected terrorist, on Thursday alone, Breitbart News reported.