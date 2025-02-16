North Carolina Married Mother of Two Charged with 80 Child Sex Crimes

A married mother with two daughters in Shallotte, North Carolina, has been charged with 80 child sex crimes.

The suspect is identified as 44-year-old Sara Jean Sellers, who has been married for 22 years, WWAY reported Friday.

Law enforcement arrested her Thursday and there are believed to be multiple victims in the case. The report noted the crimes allegedly happened between 2018 and 2019.

In a social media post Friday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said its Special Crimes Unit arrested Sellers, then detailed the 80 charges.

The post said there are “20 counts of statutory sex offense with a child ≤ 15 years old, 10 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, 20 counts of statutory rape of a child ≤ 15 years old, 10 counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, 20 counts of indecent liberties with a child” against her. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Announces Arrest of Sara Jean Sellers on Multiple Child Sexual Offense ChargesThe… Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Friday, February 14, 2025

Per the WWAY report, “Sellers appeared in court Friday where the state revealed that the alleged victims are two boys that were twelve years old at the time and two other boys are interviewing with the detective.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is being held under a $2 million secured bond, noting the investigation is ongoing.

“The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information or any individuals who may have been victimized by Sellers to come forward. Please contact Detective Shepherd at (910) 363-6976,” the agency added.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network’s (RAINN) website, “Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period.”

The site noted that perpetrators are usually someone the child or their family knows.

“They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child,” the site reads.

In 2021, a mother in Nebraska was convicted of child sexual assault occurring during sleepovers with her daughter’s friends, Breitbart News reported at the time.