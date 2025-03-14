A California street preacher says a transgender person pulled a gun on him after he insisted that “God made men to be men,” in a shocking moment caught on camera.

Pastor Kevin Kihara of Christian Forgiveness Ministries posted the video to social media, according to the New York Post.

Kihara was standing on a sidewalk near San Francisco’s busy Union Square area and preaching to passersby when he was confronted by a person who appears to identify as a transgender woman. The confrontation started when someone off-camera yelled to the pastor and he replied, “Be somebody God made you to be.”

“He didn’t make a man to be a woman, he made the man to be a man,” Kihara added. “He didn’t make the woman to be man, he made the woman to be a woman and this is the truth.”

Up to this point, the person Kihara was talking to was off-camera, and Kihara then said, “What, are you going to come attack me now?”

But then the person Kihara was arguing with appeared in the video, pulled what appears to be a gun out of a bag, and brandished it inches from the pastor’s face.

The transgender supporter did not pull the trigger and quickly turned away.

Momentarily nonplussed, Kihara then replied to his retreating foe, “Hey man, it’s up to you if you want to pull that on me. God bless you. I still love you though. Even you pulled a gun on me, I still love you, I still bless you.”

The would-be attacker can be heard yelling out, “Shut the fuck up” as he left the scene.

Kihara says that he has reported the incident to the San Francisco Police Department.

