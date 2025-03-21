A convicted murderer is accused of killing his wife during a conjugal visit in November at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County, California.

Fifty-four-year-old David Brinson, who is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after murdering four men in Los Angeles County, is the subject of the ongoing investigation involving his wife, 62-year-old Stephanie Brinson, WKBN reported on Friday.

Authorities with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said Brinson told officers around 2:00 a.m. on November 13 that his wife had passed out. Prison workers tried to revive her but she was declared deceased not long afterwards.

Nearly four months later, the coroner confirmed the woman had been strangled to death. The incident reportedly happened during a family visit that took place inside an apartment-like facility on the prison grounds where individuals can meet for 30 to 40 hours at a time, KCRA reported on Tuesday.

“Court records show Brinson is serving four consecutive life terms with an additional 20-year determinate sentence without the possibility of parole after his 1993 conviction of four murders,” the outlet said, adding that CDCR said the recent victim’s death is still being investigated and no one has yet been charged with murder in the case.

The victim also goes by the name Stephanie Dowells, according to reports. She was the beloved mother of two sons, had six grandchildren, and worked as a hairstylist and small business owner in the Los Angeles area.

Her son, Armand Torres, now wants the prison to be held accountable.

He said, “How could they just let this happen? I just don’t get it.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s daughter-in-law, Nataly Jiminez, told KCRA the victim and Brinson read the Bible together, adding, “He was in school in there because she was pushing him to try to be this better person.”

Video footage shows images of the victim with loved ones:

Officials have since transferred Brinson to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.