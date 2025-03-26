WATCH: Crazed Transgender Male Allegedly Attacks Female TPUSA Leaders

A transgender-identified male was caught on video allegedly attacking female Turning Point USA (TPUSA) leaders while they were tabling at the University of Texas in Dallas on Tuesday.

Conservative personality and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk posted footage of the incident to X, showing the male, dressed in women’s clothes, allegedly swinging at the students with his bike lock before cycling away:

Kirk identified the alleged victims as “Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace,” writing that the attacker “slammed” the bike lock against Paige’s head.

“Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas,” Kirk wrote, adding that Paige’s phone was “completely shattered” by the impact.

“Thankfully, Paige and her chapter VP Grace (whose phone was also destroyed) are both physically doing okay,” he added. “Our @TPUSA students are the tip of the spear on college campuses across the country. They are brave, strong, and resilient. Thank God for these amazing students.”

Police later found and arrested the individual, with Collin County jail records identifying him as 21-year-old Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, a man who also uses the name “Alyssa.”

Nguyen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault on an officer, felony attempting to take a weapon from an officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal mischief.

A producer for the Blaze, Jimmy von Thron, alleged that Nguyen is the same person who “attacked” comedian Alex Stein’s event at UT Dallas earlier this month:

Video of that incident shows the raging character biking through Stein’s camera and microphone setup and biking away as von Thron attempted to stop him.