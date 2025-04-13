Police said a New Jersey hairdresser tried to hire a hitman on the dating app Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend, a Philadelphia policeman, and his teenage daughter.

At the hearing in Camden County on Friday, “Judge Yolanda Rodriguez denied a request for Diiorio to be released on bail, saying she should remain jailed ahead of her next court date on June 11, CNN reported. The 26-year-old faces charges of conspiracy, attempted murder, and drug possession, which could carry a lifetime behind bars.

Following her arrest and formal charges last week, prosecutors said Diiorio had used the dating app Tinder to hire the “hit man,” not realizing he would become an undercover informant.

Prosecutors have withheld the name of the alleged intended victim but said he is a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Camden, New Jersey, is just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

According to a statement released by the Camden County Prosecutor, the evidence against Diiorio is overwhelming. They charge:

On April 4, 2025, Diiorio met with the informant on the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township and she provided the informant with $500 in cash. After the money was exchanged, Diiorio was taken into custody by the Gloucester Township Police Department Special Response Team. Diiorio was found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills.

An affidavit obtained by a Philadelphia television station revealed the informant met with Camden County Major Crimes Unit detectives in early April and reported that Diiorio had been “adamant about killing her ex-boyfriend.”

In the hearing on Friday, Diiorio’s attorney said the hairdresser was not a flight risk, had no prior criminal record, and asked she be put on an electronic monitor and ordered to stay with her family in New Jersey. But the judge wasn’t having it, saying that she posed a potential threat to the public and her intended victims.

The Tinder hit-for-hire appears to be the culmination of a toxic relationship that extends back several years. The couple reportedly began dating after she cut the police officer’s hair.

In late 2022, prosecutors said, the policeman’s house was vandalized with a Molotov cocktail, and that “over the summer of 2024, Diiorio had filed a temporary restraining order against the officer, but that was later dropped.” The Philadelphia officer told New Jersey detectives that he and Diiorio broke up on March 6, 2025.

While arguing the hairdresser was a threat, Assistant Prosecutor David Deitz revealed some of the evidence in the hearing. He said in a recording of a conversation with the informant, where the man asked Diiorio if she wanted to carry out the killings, Diiorio replied coldly, “Why the fuck would I want out?”

