President Donald Trump honored Peace Officers Memorial Day on Monday and blasted former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration’s policies on crime that hurt the American people.

In a proclamation for Police Week posted on the White House website, Trump said, “]W]e honor our brave officers who serve on the front lines to protect our families, safeguard our communities, and shoulder a burden of responsibility that most Americans cannot fathom.”

“This week and always, we honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and memorialize those who sacrificed their lives defending the thin blue line,” he added.

The president then criticized Biden’s administration for how it handled crime in communities across America:

A nation in chaos ceases to be a citadel of liberty. Tragically, the previous administration allowed lawlessness to permeate our country, making it harder for our law enforcement officers to do their jobs. Their reckless, soft-on-crime policies emboldened criminals and thugs; wreaked havoc on the sanctity of our homes, businesses, and public spaces; instilled fear; and jeopardized public trust.

In 2022, Breitbart News reported that police officers were being killed at higher rates during Biden’s first year in office, per now former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray.

That same year Fox News detailed, “More police officers have been killed in the line of duty under President Biden‘s leadership than in prior years since 1995…”

Meanwhile, a CNN network contributor recently noted an IPSOS poll found Americans viewing Trump’s efforts to address crime significantly “better” than Biden’s were, Breitbart News reported May 6.

Biden in February 2024 claimed “our plan is working” referring to his crime policies. Months later, he said during an interview that “most cops are killed responding to a domestic violence event. So, we don’t need more cops; what we need is more social workers.” However, he also added, “We need another 100,000 community police officers working with communities and bringing people in who are social workers, people who are people who know how to put neighbors together.”

In his proclamation on Monday, Trump said:

As your 47th President, I am fulfilling my promise to make America safe again by reclaiming sovereignty on the border and restoring the rule of law in communities nationwide. We will utilize every available means to equip and train law enforcement, retain qualified officers, and recruit on the basis of meritocracy.

The president also announced he asked Congress to codify his Executive Order mandating the death penalty for the murder of a police officer and “to pass a crime bill with enhanced protections for police officers.” Trump said the action would send an “unequivocal message that barbaric acts of violence and blatant disregard for the lives of our Nation’s heroes will not be tolerated.”

The president proclaimed May 15, 2025, Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 11 through 17, 2025, Police Week.

“I call upon all Americans to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” he wrote. “I also call on the Governors of the States and Territories and officials of other areas subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day,” he added.