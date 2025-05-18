The suspect in the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday was reportedly an “anti-natalist” who did not believe people should have more children.

The blast occurred at the American Reproductive Centers (ARC) just before 11:00 a.m., shattering windows and leaving debris in its wake, BBC News reported Sunday.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, and the FBI said the attack was deliberate.

“This was an intentional act of terrorism. As our investigation will unfold we will determine if it’s international terrorism or domestic terrorism,” the head of the Los Angeles FBI field office, Akil Davis, noted.

The BBC said the suspect “had stated in writings and recordings that he is opposed to increasing the population and is against in vitro fertilisation (IVF) — a service offered by clinic that was targeted — saying it is ‘extremely wrong.'”

The outlet said the explosion “was a result of a large vehicle-borne improvised explosive device” and its effect was felt over a mile away.

Some structures caught on fire during the incident and several nearby businesses were damaged, per Breitbart News. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) later responded to reports of the blast, noting, “The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area.”

According to the New York Post, the suspect died in the attack and four others were hurt as a result of the explosion.

The outlet noted ARC performs IVF treatments, egg collections, and additional procedures.

“Police found two rifles — an AK-47 and an AR-style rifle — along with ammunition next to the exploded vehicle, according to an internal briefing obtained by the LA Times,” the Post said.

The facility’s lab, which housed eggs and embryos, was reportedly not damaged when the incident occurred, per the BBC.

NBC News said the FBI is investigating the suspect for “anti-natalist views” that may explain the motive for the bombing:

Investigators are focusing on social media posts made by the suspect, including a 30-minute audio recording, which they say support anti-natalist views. While the posts and the recording are still being verified, officials believe they reflect the ideology behind the bombing.

“Anti-natalism refers to the belief that no one should have children,” according to the report.