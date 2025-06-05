VIDEO: Doorbell Camera Shows Washington Dad Suspected of Killing His Three Young Daughters

Doorbell camera footage shows the 32-year-old father wanted in regard to the deaths of his three young daughters in Wenatchee, Washington.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released the clip on Wednesday showing the suspect, Travis Decker, days prior to a visitation with his children, Fox News reported on Thursday. The father, who is homeless, is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said authorities are still looking for Decker, noting the video and photos of him are the most recent ones they have and show his last known appearance:

Investigators are working collaboratively throughout the county, and across the state, to contact and interview all known associates of Mr. Decker to further develop leads and his potential next moves. Additionally, more teams are being deployed to different sites Mr. Decker was known to frequent in the area.

New information has revealed Mr. Decker is well versed in wilderness survival and capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own and with very little equipment. Although this can be a challenge while searching for him, our personnel are well equipped and prepared to seek and apprehend him.

New information has revealed Mr. Decker is well versed in wilderness survival and capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own and with very little equipment. Although this can be a challenge while searching for him, our personnel are well equipped and prepared to seek and apprehend him. The three girls who vanished near Wenatchee when they were visiting their father were found dead on Monday, and police launched a manhunt for the suspect, per Breitbart News. "The Decker sisters — Paityn, age 9, Evelyn, age 8, and Olivia, age 5 — were all found dead near their father's truck at a campground in Wenatchee after an intensive search by SWAT and a Homeland Security helicopter," the report said.

Court documents said the likely cause of death for the three girls was from asphyxiation, according to Breitbart News. The girls “were found zip-tied and with plastic bags over their heads in a remote part of Washington state, according to court documents obtained Wednesday,” NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, the Breitbart News article noted, “The father was divorced from his ex-wife, the mother of his three girls, and had been homeless, staying at hotels and campgrounds. The girls’ mother said her ex-husband, a military veteran, struggled with mental health issues.”

Their mother called police once she realized they were missing and said Decker had picked up the girls on Friday afternoon but did not bring them back that evening and his phone kept going to voicemail.

Now, law enforcement is asking the public to submit any tips regarding Decker’s whereabouts:

This is a reminder that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Decker, please use the official tip line.

On Wednesday, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison issued a message to the suspect during a news conference, stating, “Travis, if you’re out there seeing us, we’d like you to turn yourself in. We want a peaceful resolution to this, but we’re not going to relinquish our efforts and giving up any effort that we could proceed to track you down. So please turn yourself in. Let’s wrap this up and do what’s right for your kids.”