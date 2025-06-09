WATCH: Looters Slam L.A. Businesses amid Violent Anti-ICE Protests

Leftists rioting in protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles apparently turned to looting overnight, with some stealing boxes of shoes.

Video footage from ABC 7 shows several people dressed in dark clothing running out of a store in the city, per the clip shared by the host of the Alec Lace Show.

“They’re stealing sneakers and they’re gonna be selling them. And they’re being caught on video from various locations on both sides of the street, and so there’s a good chance that their faces will be recognized,” a reporter for AIR 7 said:

The news comes after protests and rioting erupted when leftists began trying to thwart ICE agents performing sweeps for illegal immigrants in the city on Friday, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet continued:

Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of ICE, said federal agents were executing warrants of people being harbored in the United States illegally. Los Angeles officials, including Mayor Karen Bass (D), denounced the operation. “These actions are escalating: agents arrive without warning and leave quickly, aware that our communities mobilize fast,” Los Angeles Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said in a statement. “I urge Angelenos to stay alert.”

Looters on Sunday evening targeted stores in Los Angeles. Some people also set cars on fire amid the rioting, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

In addition, video footage shows some of the danger law enforcement officers have faced amid the riots, with protesters throwing rocks at their vehicles while standing over them on a bridge in Los Angeles:

Meanwhile, looters were also seen inside a convenience store in Compton, an area just south of Los Angeles. One person was recorded taking what appeared to be tobacco products from a shelf behind the counter, while another used a knife to sever the cord of a debit/credit card machine and put the device into a black bag:

As the violence escalated, Prescient Donald Trump’s administration said it was deploying the National Guard to address the ongoing violence against ICE agents, with Trump signing a Presidential Memorandum to deploy 2,000 Guardsmen, per Breitbart News.

Video footage shows some of the guardsmen arriving in the area:

Meanwhile, deputies of President Trump are saying the pro-migration, foreign-flag-waving riots in the city show the United States is facing an aggressive migration that judges should recognize as an “invasion.”

Vice President JD Vance stated, “One of the main technical issues in the immigration judicial battles is whether Biden’s border crisis counted as an ‘invasion.’ So now we have foreign nationals with no legal right to be in the country waving foreign flags and assaulting law enforcement. If only we had a good word for that…”

It is important to note where the groups perpetrating the violence in Los Angeles are getting the money to do so. According to the New York Post, one organization has ties to the Democrat Party and receives taxpayer funds, and another involved in the chaos is reportedly connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

Click here to read more Breitbart News articles about the violent demonstrations in Los Angeles.