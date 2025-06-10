The 26-year-old twin daughters of a top Los Angeles official were arrested Sunday during anti-ICE protests that have wreaked havoc on the city.

Los Angeles Chief Deputy Comptroller Rick Cole said his daughters, Lucia Aguilar and Antonia, were arrested, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The arrests happened after protests erupted on Friday as anti-ICE protesters tried to thwart illegal-immigration sweeps in the city, per Breitbart News.

The Post said the two women were accused of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon. KATV noted:

It’s unclear which was the deadly weapon they allegedly used but they were arrested on Sunday during the time when protestors were throwing rocks and other objects from a bridge onto police vehicles on the 101 freeway.

While speaking during a rally, Cole said, “I’ve just seen pictures of my two daughters on a curb in downtown Los Angeles in handcuffs. So, I’m going to be figuring out where they are so I can go bail them out.” Video footage shows a chaotic scene as leftists threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles from where they stood on a bridge in Los Angeles:

The KATV article also said Lucia is the Community Growth and Economic Innovation Deputy for the Los Angeles City Council.

As the protests continue, leftists were seen burning American flags in the streets while flying Mexican flags, vandalizing cars, and looting businesses.

President Donald Trump sent in the National Guard and hundreds of U.S. Marines to address the situation, per Breitbart News.

Despite the violence, ICE agents have continued to arrest convicted criminal illegal aliens in the area, calling them the “worst of the worst” due to their criminal histories, the outlet reported Monday.

The outlet gave one example, stating, “On June 8, ICE agents in Los Angeles arrested Eswin Uriel Castro, a previously deported illegal alien who has been convicted of molesting a child and being armed with a deadly weapon. Castro has been charged with robbery and domestic violence as well.”